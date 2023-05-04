How did Millie Bobby Brown hide from paparazzi as she stepped out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown came up with a hilarious way of hiding from the paparazzi as they clicked her with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. Millie and Jake were recently spotted holidaying in Milan, Italy. On Friday, the paparazzi clicked the lovebirds together as they roamed the streets of Milan together. And it looks like the duo was in the mood for some fun with the shutterbugs. The Stranger Things actress pulled off a hilarious disguise from the media. Read on to know more.

How did Millie Bobby Brown hide from the paparazzi in Italy?

In the photos posted by several news outlets, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi can be seen dressed in comfortable casuals as they walked hand-in-hand in Milan. While the Enola Holmes actress was seen donning a lavender-colored sweatshirt and jogger set, Jake opted for a grey sweater and dark green trousers. Millie had minimal makeup on, and her hair was done in a messy bun.

The couple could be seen smiling as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Millie was then photographed with a box over her head that matched her co-ord set. She had also drawn a face over it. Jake Bongiovi was photographed laughing over Millie’s disguise, while the actress playfully waved to the media personnel.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement on April 11 this year, with adorable pictures on their respective Instagram spaces. The young lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in 2021. They made their relationship official on Instagram the very same year. Since then, they have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on the internet through mushy photos and cute captions. The duo also go on vacations together every now and then, while treating fans to glimpses of the same.

