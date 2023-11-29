How did Nardo Wick respond to the viral video of his entourage knocking out a fan? Exploring reports as fan's mother takes frustration to Facebook

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence.

There is an old adage saying, never meet your heroes. And in today's environment of celebrity culture, it proves to be true again and again. A recent incident in Florida provided fresh evidence of this proverb: a young man named George attempted to approach his hero, rapper Nardo Wick, for a picture, only to be rudely rejected by his entourage and suffer serious injuries in the process.

Why did Nardo Wick’s security team assault Nardo Wick's fan?

Having a security team is essential for any artist, especially musicians who regularly perform concerts. But sometimes you have to ask, how far is the security team going to go before something untoward happens?

After a recent concert by rapper Nardo Wick in Florida, concern regarding the overly enthusiastic security teams of a particular artist has renewed.

The rapper's security team forcefully rejects a fan who appears to be approaching him for a relatively non-threatening conversation in a video that TMZ was able to obtain. Even Nardo seems to be trying to hold them back from injuring the fan, but it seems to be too late.

The fan was injured and had a concussion and even hemorrhage from the violent treatment that he was metering out to by Nardo Wick's security team.

The 21-year-old fan was left hospitalized after the incident but is thankfully out of any danger for the foreseeable future.

Outrage by fans' mother and Wick's clarification on the incident

The incident led to huge outrage in the media, especially that propounded by the victim's mother, who took to Facebook to express her anger over the unjust treatment that her son was subjected to.

“My son wanted a stupid f—in picture with his favorite artist! And this is what he gets! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out."

The victim's mother posted on Facebook after the incident.

The rest of social media caught wind of the outrage over the unfair treatment of a fan and started denouncing the incident along with Nardo Wick for allegedly having enabled it.

The rapper himself took to Instagram to clear the air in order to make sure his side was also presented in the whole ordeal.

"I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way. I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even going to make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama texted me," the rapper wrote on his Instagram.

The matter again raises some important questions about fan interactions, what's an appropriate response for a celebrity and their entourage in such situations where they encounter a fan that's non-threatening, and how they can peacefully diffuse such situations.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

