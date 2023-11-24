How did Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka meet Christina Hendricks? Exploring their relationship through the years

In the dazzling tapestry of the entertainment industry, three remarkable talents stand out—Neil Patrick Harris, a versatile force celebrated for his roles on both screen and stage; David Burtka, an actor who seamlessly transitions between the worlds of television and culinary arts; and Christina Hendricks, an actress whose captivating presence has left an indelible mark, notably in Mad Men.

Though their paths have not visibly converged in projects, the collective impact of Harris, Burtka, and Hendricks reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of their contributions to the entertainment world. Interestingly, Hendricks credits friends Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for unintentionally introducing her to a cherished hobby, falconry.

How did Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka meet Christina Hendricks?

Christina Hendricks discovered a newfound passion, falconry, thanks to the inadvertent recommendation from friends Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. While working on the NBC series Good Girls, the duo suggested she explore Ashford Castle, a centuries-old estate-turned-five-star hotel in County Mayo, Ireland. The castle, frequented by luminaries like Brad Pitt and John Lennon, captivated Hendricks.

Recounting the moment, she shared with People , "Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka had said, 'Oh, there's this incredible place ... I think you'd love it.' I said, 'You know what? I want to go there. That's what I want to do.' And I remember being on the set of Good Girls and looking it up, and I said, 'I am going here.'" Hendricks fulfilled that desire, embarking on a journey that unexpectedly led her to the world of falconry.

Christina Hendricks's love for falconry

Ashford Castle, a haven of diverse activities, enticed Christina Hendricks beyond its myriad offerings. While boasting over 30 pursuits like horse riding, fishing, and kayaking, it was falconry that captivated the actress. This ancient sport involves falconers, like Hendricks, training birds of prey to hunt wild game.

Reflecting on her newfound interest, she admitted, "It never even occurred to me to do something like that. I don't think I'd ever seen anyone do it. And I went, 'Yep, we're going to do that, and horseback riding, and we're going to do all the things.' Then I was able to do it in Scotland last year, and then we went back to Ashford Castle again, so I did it again. And now I just find myself looking for places where I can do it."

For Hendricks, the tranquil allure of falconry extends beyond its peaceful nature. The Mad Men alum finds solace in the proximity to the majestic birds, describing the experience as "peaceful" and expressing a deep sense of safety in their presence. Hendricks elaborates, "The birds are absolutely majestic. I feel very safe when I'm with them… You're in these beautiful places just walking along, and what's more beautiful than a regal bird soaring next to you? You feel more at one with nature. It's quite magical."

Christina Hendricks's new drama The Buccaneers airs new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

