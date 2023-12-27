How did Nick Cannon celebrate Christmas with his dozen children?
Bre Tiesi, partner to Cannon and mom to 17-month-old Legendary Love, gave a standout Christmas gift – a custom Monopoly board game called Cannonopoly, featuring all twelve of his children.
In Nick Cannon’s world, where he’s dad to a whole bunch of kids, Christmas is not just a regular holiday—it’s a super cool celebration full of love and special moments. This year, he did some awesome stuff to make it unforgettable. From a special game called Cannonopoly to dressing up as Santa and spreading good vibes, Nick made sure Christmas was super fun for his dozen kids. Let’s dive into the fun and see how Nick Cannon rocked Christmas for his big, happy family.
A gift like no other: Cannonopoly
Bre Tiesi, Cannon’s partner and mom to their 17-month-old son Legendary Love, gave the Masked Singer host a Christmas gift that stole the show. In a heart-warming gesture, she presented him with a custom Monopoly board game called Cannonopoly featuring all twelve of his children. The Selling Sunset star shared a snapshot on Instagram, captioning it as her “favorite gift I’ve given.”
Dressed in a Santa suit, Nick Cannon played the role of Father Christmas in multiple family photo shoots, spreading holiday cheer with infectious joy. One video showcased the 43-year-old in Santa attire, posing with Abby and their three kids, while another featured him giggling with Brittany and their children, donning a classic red-and-white hat. The festive spirit was evident in every frame.
Spreading joy beyond his home: A visit to CHOC
In a touching tribute to his late son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in 2021, Nick Cannon shared a heart-warming video from a recent visit to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). Dressed as Santa Claus, he handed out gifts, read to young patients, and spread holiday joy, continuing the mission of his Zen’s Light Foundation.
Zen’s Light Foundation, established by Nick Cannon and Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott, aims to foster excellence in hope, grief care, and pediatric healthcare for families in need. The foundation’s ongoing efforts were evident in the Zen’s Light Holiday Hospital Special, a heartfelt event that touched the lives of young patients and their families.
Christmas hiccups: A dad’s confession
Despite the heart-warming celebrations, Nick Cannon, no stranger to the challenges of parenting a dozen kids, shared a candid confession. In a May episode of The Daily Cannon, he revealed a humorous hiccup involving personalized Mother’s Day cards. Imagine this: he was writing sweet notes to all six moms of his children, but guess what? He mixed up the cards! Yep, so when one mom read the card meant for another, it turned into a hilarious mix-up. This funny story of Nick proves that even super dads like him can have a good laugh at their holiday bloopers. Oh, the joy of parenting a dozen kids!
Well, Christmas for Nick Cannon wasn't just about gifts and Santa suits; it was a celebration of family unity. From playing "Cannonopoly" to embodying Santa Claus, he showcased the importance of creating cherished moments with each of his twelve children. Despite the complexity of blended family dynamics, Cannon's Christmas was a testament to love, joy, and the beauty of a united family.
