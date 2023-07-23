How did Oppenheimer pull off in-camera atomic bomb sequence? Cinematographer REVEALS

In the mesmerizing world of cinema, few directors have mastered the art of breathtaking practical effects quite like Christopher Nolan. In 2020's "Tenet," he left audiences in awe by orchestrating the explosive crash of a real 747 plane without relying on CGI trickery. Now, with his latest feature, "Oppenheimer," Nolan sets his sights even higher, endeavoring to recreate the historic Trinity Test, the first-ever successful atomic bomb detonation, entirely in-camera, without the safety net of visual effects.

From the outset, the ambitious challenge demanded unconventional thinking and technical prowess. "Of course, we couldn't make an explosion the size of the actual blast, so we used trickery," explained the mastermind behind the lens, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. Rest assured, there was no detonation of a real atomic bomb.

According to Variety, to bring the awe-inspiring ten-minute sequence to life, Nolan and Hoytema collaborated closely with special effects supervisor Scott Fisher and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. "We're absolute enthusiasts for the depth of resolution that IMAX offers," van Hoytema explained. "And with VFX, you need to scan it, which causes a loss of approximately half of its original resolution." The goal was clear: preserve the visual richness and depth of resolution that only IMAX can deliver.

The team got creative and turned their set into an art studio. They conducted exciting science experiments, setting up aquariums with power and using various devices. They made silver particles dance and made metallic balloons glow from the inside. They also carefully choreographed objects crashing into each other, spinning, and flying in the air to achieve the perfect look they wanted.

Black and white IMAX stock in Oppenheimer

As the narrative weaved between Oppenheimer's world and the confirmation hearings of Lewis Strauss, portrayed by the talented Robert Downey Jr., the decision to employ black and white presented itself. With no existing 70mm black and white IMAX stock, van Hoytema engaged Kodak to engineer the necessary film. The collaboration extended to camera modifications, pressure plate remakes, and lab adjustments, transforming a seemingly simple choice into a remarkable engineering feat.

The moment of revelation came when Nolan and Hoytema sat in the cinema, witnessing the results of their first black-and-white test. The culmination of their work left them speechless, a testament to their unwavering pursuit of excellence. "I recall the moment when Chris and I sat in the cinema, witnessing the results of our first black-and-white test, and it was just freaking amazing. We had never seen anything like it before."

In the end, "Oppenheimer" stood not only as a cinematic achievement but also as a celebration of collective brilliance. Weeks of dedication from an immensely talented team from all corners of the country resulting in a final bang that will resonate with audiences for years to come.

