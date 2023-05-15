How did PewDiePie get rid of his alcohol addiction? YouTuber REVEALS

PewDiePie, also known as Felix K is one of the most well-known YouTube stars in the world who has amassed over 110 million subscribers on his channel. Despite so much fame, the YouTuber faced problems with alcohol addiction. Although, the streamer was able to overcome it with persistence and the help of his loved ones. He succeeded in quitting his addiction for good. He eventually reached a point where alcohol and nicotine had no further impact on his life. He gained a deeper admiration for people battling comparable addictions as a result of his struggle.

He revealed that “I used to drink whiskey every single day, and I realized I was getting addicted when I was trying to cut down on it, and just how difficult that was.”

How did PewDiePie overcome his alcohol addiction?

PewDiePie has received widespread acclaim and deep love from his fans throughout all these years, but he also came under heavy fire for some of his rash decisions and his use of vulgar language. Although the price of his success was high, he got rid of his addiction and continued to produce content that is enjoyed by millions from all over the globe.

He was frightened of losing his platform because he was a popular YouTube personality. He recognized the moment when he realized how pitiful his actions had become and understood he had to face his issue head-on.

More about PewDiePie

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, is a popular YouTuber from Sweden who is most recognized for his comedy and horror content. Kjellberg has become well-known due to his rising YouTube popularity and significant media attention.

2010 saw the launch of Kjellberg's "PewDiePie" YouTube channel, which he created while still a child in Gothenburg. He began posting Let's Play videos of horror and action video games on the website. On August 15, 2013, when it attained the highest subscriber count on YouTube, his channel developed quickly and was among the fastest growing in 2012 and 2013. In addition, from December 29, 2014, until February 14, 2017, Kjellberg's channel had the highest audience on the network.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Famous YouTuber PewDiePie drops pregnancy news; fans take guesses and suspect it's a 'boy'