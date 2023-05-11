How did Priyanka Chopra know Nick Jonas is ‘the one’ for her? Love Again actress REVEALS

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 after a short period of dating each other. But how did Priyanka Chopra know that Nick is the one for her despite not being in a relationship for too long? The Love Again actress revealed the secret in her recent chat on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper. Read on to find out her response.

How did Priyanka Chopra know that Nick Jonas is the one for her?

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked how she knew that Nick was the one for her, she replied that she, in fact, did not. “I didn’t, he did. Anyone who knows him, knows him about it. He’s a leader, he’ll take you an envelope you in this cloud of Nick-dom. He’s an experienced guy. You just go with it. And that’s what happened when he and I finally went on a date,” she said.

Priyanka shared details about their courtship days and the dates that they went to. She said that Nick and her had been randomly texting and then one day the Jealous singer planned a date for them to watch Beauty & the Beast with their friends.

“We saw Beauty & the Beast and went out to dinner after. We spent, like, 8 hours that day together. It was a magical evening. Nothing happened, dropped me at my hotel room. And I remember being so giddy. I was really taken that day,” PeeCee said.

Priyanka shared that the next date they went on was a baseball game, and that as she did not know anything about the sport, Nick explained it to her and talked her through it. “He made me laugh, he made me feel safe. That night…we were together till 2am. Every day, we just met [up],” she said.

