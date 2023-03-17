How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky react to Tem's controversial dress at Oscars 2023? Find out

Oscars 2023 was a family moment for pop star Rihanna, who flaunted her baby bump with A$AP Rocky by her side. The couple who graced the red carpet together were seen all pumped up with smiles as Rihanna is on her way to welcome baby number 2 this year.

The Fenty Beauty founder created a surreal atmosphere with her magical voice as she performed her "Wakanda Forever Track," "Lift Me Up” at Oscars.

But what created more headlines than ever was Tem’s puffy, cloud-like white dress, which curled around from the back to the head and stood like a "wall of China" between the viewers, blocking the view of whoever stood behind her.

Ever since she made her entry, it has caught the attention of the audience, as her stratus cloud dress not only got oppressed by the viewers but also became a trendy meme on social media.

Although many said and slammed over Twitter and social media, what really caught the interest was when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky commented over it.

ALSO READ: 'Imagine sitting behind a stratus cloud': Tems' Oscars gown blocks view of the audience, Twitter reacts

Here is all about it:

A$AP Rocky is not among those who would ever comment on such a matter, nor is he the one who will object to Tem’s view on blocking dresses; in fact, his reaction to this was quite opposite.

Rapper and Umbrella singer were papped having lunch bonding time on Wednesday at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood, during which the parents-to-be were asked about Tem’s fluffy white dress.

A$AP's reaction to this was:

He laughed and said people shouldn’t be mocking or slamming Tem on social media for her look, as she was just being herself.

Tem, who was present at the Oscars for her incredible musical note for Wakanda forever and is also a co-writer for Rihanna’s song, which she performed in the movie, shares a good relationship with the Nigerian singer. So it can be noted that the couple would have biased opinions on the same.

Rihanna also shared the same feeling as rapper A$AP Rocky, who claimed that the audience shouldn’t mock or slam TEM for her dress as people started getting very rude to her.

The couple were seen favouring the Nigerian singer, which was quite opposite to how the crowd reacted. And on a positive note, they were seen sliding to Tem’s side.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: How did Tems respond to people criticizing her controversial dress? Find out