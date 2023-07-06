How did Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro die? 19-year-old's cause of death REVEALED

Veteran actor Robert De Niro's grandson son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died on Sunday, July 2, 2023, much to the shock of netizens around the world. The 19-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive and was later pronounced dead. There was no clarity on how he died but Leandro's mother Drena De Niro has now revealed the cause of her son's death.

How did Leandro De Niro Rodriguez die?

Drena, who is Robert De Niro's adoptive daughter, has revealed that Leandro died because of fentanyl pills. The actress and filmmaker responded to a comment on her post asking how her son died and wrote, "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever [crying face emoji]." She announced his death three days ago.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," Drena's emotional announcement post reads.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you," she added. Leandro's father Carlos Mare commented on the post, "My dear Drena... words aren't enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now." He concluded, "On this full moon his spirit illuminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can't spell LOVE without LEO."

In a separate post of his own, Mare revealed that Leandro was a high-level programmer who didn't care about the social media culture and instead loved art, artists, and traveling. "He was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about things beyond his age," the father's caption reads. He concluded by thanking everyone for the love and support showered on them during this time.

Robert De Niro married his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and adopted her daughter Drena from a previous marriage. The two divorced in 1988. Leandro was the award-winning icon's oldest grandson. The police arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call at around 2:23 pm on July 2 after which the EMS declared him dead, as per People.

