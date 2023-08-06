How did Ryan Gosling surprise Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig on her birthday? DEETS inside

Ryan Gosling wanted to surprise her on her big day, so he organized a dance mob for his Barbie director. Ryan plays Ken, the plastic doll in Greta's movie Barbie, which is on its way to grossing a worldwide collection of $1 billion. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig turned 40, on Friday (4th August 2023).

Ryan Gosling surprised Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig

Barbie’s official Instagram handle, Barbie Movie, posted a video of her Pilates class where she was surprised by a band of dancers. The caption read, “As Kens knows, sometimes the only way to say ‘I’m just Ken’ is with song and dance.” Gosling sent these very special Barbies & Kens to start the birthday party!

Meanwhile, the video begins with a group of men dancing to I am just Ken. As more female dancers join the band, the song then changes to Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and everyone joins in on the choreographed steps.

After the show, everyone starts clapping and saying happy birthday to the director. Greta wipes her tears away and says, “I didn’t know!” She also hugs everyone.

Ryan Gosling’s viral Barbie song hits number one on the Billboard Hot 100

Ryan Gosling's song I'm Just Ken from the Barbie soundtrack album has made its Billboard Hot 100 debut, peaking at No. 87. Additionally, the song has been featured on other charts, such as Hot Rock Songs and Alternating Songs, as well as Digital Song Sales.

According to Billboard, this is Gosling's first Billboard Hot 100 entry, but he has previously appeared on other charts for his roles in the 2016 film La La Land.

Ryan Gosling, who sang and danced as a kid on Disney Channel's The New Mickey Mickey Mouse Club, apparently came up with the idea to include I'm Just Ken in the movie.

I'm Just Ken soundtrack album executive producer Mark Ronson told Vanity Fair last month that Ryan Gosling asked him to perform the song for the movie after he heard the demo. He was really impressed with Gosling's performance.

Meanwhile,Gosling generated an estimated earnings of EUR 12.5 million for his role in Barbie.

