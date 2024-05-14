How Did Ryan Reynolds' Kids React To IF Movie Trailer? Actor Says, 'They're Pretty...'

Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, IF, which will be released this week. During the premiere of the movie on May 13, Monday, he revealed his children’s reaction to the film’s trailer. He said that his kids watched the trailer and couldn’t stop watching it.

Ryan Reynolds’ kids’ reaction to the IF film trailer

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds spoke to People during the film’s premiere at the SVA Theater in New York City. He told the publication, "They've seen the trailer, and they don't stop watching the trailer.”

Reynolds’ children have watched the movie trailer so much that it became "a little tricky" in the morning. Ryan said he had to remind his kids, "We're going to school right now. We're not watching the trailer. We're going to school.”

The children "loved the trailers" for IF and were "excited" to finally see the film, the Deadpool actor added.

"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," Reynolds told People.

The Just Friends actor also joked that they "worship" their dad's co-star Cailey Fleming.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in 2012. The romantic couple welcomed their three beautiful daughters: Ines (7½), James (9), and Betty (4½). Their fourth child has not been publicly revealed yet.

About Ryan Reynolds’ film IF trailer

The John Krasinski-directed film revolves around a young girl who goes through a difficult experience and begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up, as cited by IMDb.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Bobby Moynihan, Christopher Meloni and Cailey Fleming.

To know more about the film, watch Ryan Reynolds’ IF final trailer, uploaded by Paramount Pictures on YouTube last month.

IF will hit theaters on May 17, this Friday.

