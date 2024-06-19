How Did Sabrina Carpenter Achieve Historic Billboard Hot 100 Milestone With The Beatles After Opening For Taylor Swift?

Sabrina Carpenter’s career is accelerating at its full pace, as the singer continues to deliver commendable hits. The pop sensation has already been dominating social media with its new singles like Espresso. Espresso’s massive success was followed by her recent release Please Please Please.

Now the young singer has secured another major feat in her career by securing her name on the Billboard Hot 100 as she became the only second artist after The Beatles to place their first two top 3 hits in the region simultaneously, with no featured artists.

Sabrina Carpenter matches The Beatles with her new Billboard Hot 100 record

Sabrina Carpenter has made headlines once again as she becomes the only solo artist to secure 2 of the top 3 positions on Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The feat was last achieved by the iconic boy band, The Beatles. However, Carpenter didn’t only match The Beatles but also became the first solo artist to do so with her songs Espresso and Please Please Please.

Espresso secured the second position on the Billboard’s list, whereas her new single, Please Please Please, came out at the third position. Her songs are a part of her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, which will be released in the coming months. As per Luminate, Espresso crossed 38.4 million streams whereas Please Please Please opened with 50.3 million streams.

Sabrina Carpenter clarified about her collaboration with Kim Kardashian amid Swifties wrath

Apart from matching records with The Beatles by dominating position on the Billboard Hot 100, Carpenter gained significant attention in the past for her opening performance at Taylor Swift’s successful Eras Tour. Carpenter performed at multiple shows of Eras Tour, by gracing the cities of Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, and Singapore.

The singer, however, went ahead and participated in Kim Kardashian’s brand campaign for her clothing label, SKIMS. This move of Carpenter invited some major backlash from Swifites who didn’t appreciate the singer’s choice to work alongside Kardashian, given her past tumultuous relationship with the Bad Blood singer.

However in her latest interview with Rolling Stone, the Espresso singer clarified that she had already had a word with Swift before working with Kardashian. The young superstar further affirmed that there is no tension or awkwardness between Swift and her.

“In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do,” Carpenter stated.

The singer went ahead and expressed her love for Swift as she praised her stellar career trajectory, which she seems to follow in a pretty fast manner. Carpenter’s new album, Short n' Sweet, comprising blockbuster hits like Espresso and Please Please Please will be released on August 23, 2024, through Island Records.

