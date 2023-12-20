How did Scandoval unfold? Exploring how the Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's drama panned out

It doesn’t matter whether you watch Vanderpump Rules or not, everyone came across the show’s cheating scandal involving couple Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and their co-star on the show Raquel Leviss. Among the rumors of Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years with Leviss also came the news of the pair finally breaking up. It did not help matters as the drama, playfully dubbed ‘Scandoval’ by the fans was aired by Bravo as the show went on.

The Timeline of Sandoval and Madix’s relationship and the cheating

Vanderpump Rules, which is a reality TV show showcasing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s LA-based restaurant SUR and its staff, first aired in 2012. The Bravo show garnered a lot of attention and has been going on for ten consecutive seasons with an 11th airing right now. Tom Sandoval, who has been a cast member since the inauguration of the show, began dating his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix in 2013, and she began appearing on the show in the second season.

Before Madix, Sandoval dated another cast member of the show Kristen Doute, whom he broke up with because she cheated on him with Jax Taylor, Sandoval’s best friend. But Tom also disclosed that he kissed Madix before breaking up with Doute.

Raquel Leviss joined the cast in 2016, during the show’s fifth season, as the girlfriend of James Kennedy, a cast member. The two of them dated for a long time and even got engaged in 2021, but broke it off after a few months.

Advertisement

In 2019, Sandoval and Madix got into hot water with each other as Sandoval revealed that Madix hooked up with co-star Lala Kent. Madix, upset that Sandoval will reveal her sexual preferences or her private matters, went on to critique him about it.

However, the long-term partners were not part of a huge scandal until now. During the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules, after her breakup with Kennedy, Leviss dated Peter Madrigal, the manager of Sur, and also kissed Tom Schwartz, who split from his wife around that time.

The rumors about Sandoval and Leviss started to spread once Madix confirmed that she and Tom were not in an open relationship, and when people found out that Leviss spent the night at Sandoval’s place while Madix was not there. Things took a turn for the worse after that.

ALSO READ: Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up

The aftermath of the alleged cheating

After the rumors about Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend with her friend Leviss started to spread, Levis dismissed it as a rumor started by Katie Maloney, the ex-wife of Tom Schwartz. Even Madix came out in support of her friend Leviss and dissed Katie for questioning Raquel’s loyalty to her.

In the end, however, it was revealed that Sandoval did indeed cheat on Madix which was further confirmed after their split in March of 2023. She allegedly saw some inappropriate videos of Leviss on his phone by accident.

The news of the affair made everyone look at the rest of the season's ten episodes through a new lens. People pointed out that Schwartz was probably faking a connection with Leviss so his best friend Sandoval could continue his affair with her. Schwartz also confirmed later that their relationship began with a one-night-stand he knew about and became something more later.

The drama touted ‘Scandoval’ took the internet by storm. Especially after the final episode of season ten where Leviss not only confirmed the cheating but also revealed that Sandoval had asked her to lie about the timeline of their affair. The internet was even angrier about this because Leviss and Sandoval slept with each other in Sandoval’s home when Madix was attending her grandmother’s funeral. The betrayal of such a degree and the lies was a hard pill to swallow.

Advertisement

Madix and Sandoval split and she thanked friends and family for being her support system during the hard time. Sandoval said that he had real feelings for Leviss but once the news broke, she left him to never look back. Raquel Leviss has announced her retirement from the show which means we will probably not be seeing her in season 11. She also said that Ariana Madix is the reason why she won’t be returning to the show as she feels ashamed of what she put Madix through.

Madix on the other hand, will be returning to the show and maybe we will be able to see her rumored new man Daniel Wai in season 11. The two of them met at the wedding of a mutual friend and hit it off. They were also seen cozying it up at Coachella in April of 2023.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney discuss 'panel drama' and Tom Sandoval getting booed