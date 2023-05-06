How did Shah Rukh Khan respond when a fan requested him to make Aryan Khan's clothing brand affordable?
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has recently reacted to a fan's request who asked him to make Aryan's clothing brand available at an affordable price.
Key Highlight
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has recently announced that his upcoming film Jawan’s release date has postponed to September 7. Just after making the announcement and sharing the new poster of the film, the actor started a QnA session on his Twitter handle where fans flooded him with their endless questions and he responded to them one by one. However, what caught our attention was when a fan asked SRK about his son Aryan’s clothing brand’s sky-high prices and the former gave a hilarious response.
Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s request of making Aryan’s brand affordable
For the unversed, SRK’s son Aryan’s clothing brand Dyavol X recently offered apparels at whopping prices. Despite the sky-high prices, the articles were sold out within a day and netizens brutally called out the prices of the limited edition which confused and startled many. Now, the actor finally broke his silence on the same after a fan requested him to make Aryan’s brand available at reasonable prices. The tweet read as, “@iamsrk ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK”, to which SRK hilariously responded, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan.”
Here’s the tweet
Work Front
Shah Rukh recently returned to the big screen after four years with Pathaan which was blockbuster hit. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Aryan, on the other hand is all set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming show titled Stardom which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series which is currently in its production stage is being produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
ALSO READ: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to release Jawan earlier; Actor gives a hilarious reply
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more