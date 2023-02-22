How did Shaquille O’Neal support Rihanna amidst people trolling her for Super Bowl 2023 performance?

Rihanna , who shook the stage and set a precedent at the Super Bowl 2023 event , appears to have fallen short of some viewers' expectations, and for the same reason, the audience has been trying to poke fun at her, to which the NBA champion took the matter in his hand, standing in solidarity with the singer, and added:

"All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. "Shut it up," O'Neal said. "We live in a world where people have too much freedom; keep your f---ing thoughts to yourself." She did a wonderful job. She's pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, and she didn't fall. Just leave it there. "All you superstars who are disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face."

Whereas it appears that, among all the fans, Donald Trump was dissatisfied with Rihanna's performance too—

Donald Trump also shared his viewpoint on social media, which didn’t seem nice. Trump expressed his thoughts on the matter on social media, writing:

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna delivered, without a doubt, the single worst halftime performance in Super Bowl history," "this after insulting far more than half of our country, which is already in serious decline, with her foul and insulting language." Also, so much for her "stylist!" There was also an indentation where Trump also mentioned Rihanna "not being nothing" if she didn’t have a stylist on board.

When a man stands up for a woman without being forced, notified, or asked, it is one of the best things society can adapt to. Shaquille O'Neal appears to be smitten by mother-to-be Rihanna, who gave her first live hit performance in 7 years. Shaq also mentioned that if he were dating Rihanna, he would take this matter even further rather than posting it as a podcast. which marks the birth of a new friendship between an NBA player and a pop singer.