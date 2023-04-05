Raquel Welch: How did she die? Cause of death revealed

Renowned actress Raquel Welch was pronounced dead on February 15, 2023. The two-time Golden Globe nominee was reported to pass away from a heart attack at the age of 82.

Cause of Raquel Welch’s death

In the death certificate Raquel it was revealed that Raquel was also battling Alzheimer’s. This came as a shock to fans as the fact that Raquel was battling with Alzheimer's was never disclosed before. Raquel’s family has described the cause of her death to be a "brief illness." Raquel's last public sighting was in July 2022, when she decided to treat herself with a manicure in Beverly Hills. Welch has two children son, Damon, 63, and a daughter, Tahnee, 61.

Raquel’s previously said she almost died

Raquel became popular because of the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” After this film, she was recognized as a sex symbol. In the movie, he appeared in a white and red skimpy deerskin bikini which earned her the title. Raquel opened up about how the filming was not so fun for her because she had to wear a bikini that barely kept her warm, even in harsh weather conditions.

She described how she “almost died because of it. “I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died,” she said in an interview in 2017. “I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator, and all that.”

“And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise, I would have died. It was really rough shoot, man. Really rough. And then I came to London and everybody knew who I was,” she added to that

Raquel Welch’s career

Raquel was a proud winner of a Golden Globe award for best actress that she won for “The Three Musketeers,” where she played Constance de Bonacieux. Welch was also made the list of “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” by Empire magazine in 1995. In addition, she ranked 3rd in Playboy’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century.”

