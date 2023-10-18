'How did she do it...': When Anne Hathway revealed she searched Priyanka Chopra 'online every night' because of ONE reason

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, it's not uncommon for stars to cross paths and form new friendships. However, there are moments when one star's admiration for another transcends the ordinary, as was the case with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra's recent encounter in Paris. While Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra exchanged warm greetings and pleasantries, it was Anne's candid revelation during an earlier interview that added a layer of intrigue to this enchanting rendezvous.

Anne Hathaway's not-so-secret obsession

What makes the bond of these two stars even more intriguing is Anne Hathaway's unabashed admiration for Priyanka Chopra, particularly for her radiant skin. In a 2019 interview, Anne Hathaway was promoting her film Serenity alongside co-star Matthew McConaughey when she confessed her admiration for Priyanka's flawless complexion. Anne couldn't help but gush about the Bollywood and Hollywood star, revealing that she would often search online for Priyanka's skincare routine.

Anne humorously declared, "Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now, I am online every night going... 'What is she... how did she do it’."

An ode to starry encounters

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra in 2022 converged in the romantic city of Paris as representatives of a luxury brand. The two talented actresses not only greeted each other warmly but also engaged in a genuine exchange of admiration. At one point during the event, the Oscar-winning Anne Hathaway leaned in to plant a friendly kiss on Priyanka's cheek, expressing, "I'm so happy to meet you," as they shared a warm embrace and clasped hands.

In conclusion, Anne Hathaway's admiration for Priyanka Chopra's radiant skin was a surprising and endearing revelation. It reminds us that even the biggest stars in Hollywood can be fans, and that kindness and respect remain essential in the entertainment industry.

