How did Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 23-year-old song Murder on the Dancefloor become an instant global hit? Exploring the story

Let's talk about a spectacular comeback! Back in 2001, British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor's disco hit, Murder on the Dancefloor, was a massive success in the UK but didn't quite make it big in the US. Fast forward 23 years to the present, and the song is making waves again, thanks to a movie called Saltburn.

In this psychological thriller, actor Barry Keoghan's character, Oliver, performs a wild dance to the familiar beat of Murder on the Dancefloor. The movie, from its limited theatrical release in November to its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 22, has sparked a TikTok trend with fans reenacting Oliver's dance through the Saltburn estate. This resurgence has not only heated the song's popularity in the US but also globally.

On New Year's Eve, Murder on the Dancefloor achieved its highest-ever single-day streams on Spotify worldwide, totaling 1.5 million streams and marking a significant 340% increase compared to New Year's Eve 2022. In the first week after the film's theatrical release on Nov. 22, streams in the US alone had spiked by 360%.

The official Saltburn playlist also experienced a 250% increase in streams worldwide since the movie's debut on Prime Video. This newfound success is a fantastic lead-up to the Golden Globes, where Barry Keoghan is nominated for Best Actor, and Rosamund Pike is up for Best Supporting Actress.

How did Sophie Ellis-Bextor react to her song becoming a hit?

For Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the real victory is the renewed interest in her song, especially among those discovering it for the first time. Reflecting on the unexpected use of her hit in a pivotal scene, she mentioned to People, "I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it.”

“I mean, he’s never going to be able to hear that [song] in the same way again,” said Ellis-Bextor. Sophie continued, “And every time he’s out and that comes on, people are going to think he’s going to strip off!”

She even shared a laugh with Keoghan, acknowledging that he might never listen to the song the same way again, with people expecting him to start dancing every time it plays.

