How Did Spike Lee First Meet Wife Tonya Lewis Lee? Director Reveals

During a recent interview on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast, the 67-year-old Oscar winner described how he met his 58-year-old wife in September of 1992. He also shared information about their unique first date. The two first met at the Congressional Black Caucus, where a trailer for his film Malcolm X was being shown.

Lee clarified that Lewis Lee attended the event on her father's behalf, as her father was Philip Morris' treasurer at the time. Lee recalled how time seemed to stop as he was making his way to the restroom during his date that evening. He said the woman came up to him, admitting that it sounded corny, but it was real.

Lee's memorable encounter and unexpected invitation

“I said, ‘Damn!’ [Laughs] And so later on, she said the same thing. So we just looked at each other and then couldn't see [each other] anymore,” the Do The Right Thing director recalled.

Lee recalled that the night was progressing and that he needed to introduce the Malcolm X trailer. As it was time to leave, Tonya and he each had their own version of what had happened, followed by the truth.

Corrigan said, "You know what, Tonya's not here, so you tell your version."

Lee clarified that while she was going up the escalator, he had been going down. In a rush, he told whoever he was with that he thought he had left his Montblanc pen upstairs or something.

Lee stated that he turned around, went back up the escalator, found her, and asked for her number. He then said he called her later that week and invited her to Madonna's Sex book party, which would not be held in Washington.

The director clarified that at the time, Lewis Lee was employed by a law company. Lee joked that she was "busted" since "everyone" at her office had seen her on the news "at the book party" when she returned to Washington, D.C.

Lee's love story and career highlights

Lewis Lee, on the other hand, claims that the filmmaker approached her after spotting her in the crowd and expressing interest in her with a series of inquiries. She claimed that after they passed each other, Spike turned around and started questioning her. He inquired about her occupation (actress, model, or singer), as well as her friends, activities, and boyfriend status.

In a matter of weeks, the director and attorney were seen on camera at Lee's November 1992 Malcolm X film premiere. Subsequently, during his podcast interview, Lee gave high marks to Lewis Lee's Emmy-nominated 2022 documentary Aftershock. The film chronicles the lives of two families whose daughters die during delivery. "Very proud of her efforts,” Lee declared.

Lee said the woman is an independent filmmaker who completed her undergraduate studies at Sarah Lawrence and UVA Law School. She is currently working toward her lifelong goal of becoming a better person.

On October 2, 1993, at a church in New York City, the pair tied the knot, less than a year after their first meeting. Satchel, 29, and Jackson, 23, are the couple's two children.

