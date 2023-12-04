How did Sylvester Stallone celebrate 'Rocky Day' in Philadelphia? Exploring his wholesome interaction with fans

Nine-year-old Ro Knight from Alabama lived a dream moment when he met Sylvester Stallone during the first Rocky Day in Philadelphia. Ro, a social media sensation with over 50,000 followers on Instagram (@Ro_knows_wrestling), reenacted an iconic scene from the Rocky franchise for Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone celebrates 'Rocky Day' in Philadelphia with a young fan

Approaching Stallone at the Rocky statue, Ro delivered a famous speech from Rocky Balboa, saying, “Let me tell you something that you already know: the world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows…” even getting Stallone to join in at times. Stallone later shared a video of the interaction on social media, praising Ro as a "real-life Rocky."

Later, Ro Knight told NBC that “It was fantastic,” he added “He was surprised, I guess. It was awesome.”

Ro's journey with Rocky began as a toddler, watching the movies with his father, which led to memorizing lines and rehearsing performances. An aspiring actor and wrestler, Ro views each performance as a chance to showcase his skills. Despite nerves, he confidently approached both Stallone and another wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan, whom he's met multiple times. A video of Ro's encounter with Hogan went viral, showcasing his charismatic performances.

Ro's first meeting with Stallone

Stallone first noticed Ro in May 2021 when the young fan, then six years old, recreated the Rocky Balboa speech while wearing the character's iconic trunks. Stallone shared the video on Instagram, expressing pride in how the Rocky character has transcended generations. Ro's Instagram account gained attention, and Stallone's agents offered to send him Rocky merchandise.

ALSO READ: 'Now I understand the fella": Sylvester Stallone delves into about his past relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger and his career

The invitation to Rocky Day and Ro's chance to audition in Stallon films

Ro's impressive performances and love for Rocky led to an invitation to Rocky Day in Philadelphia, where he met Stallone in person. Despite feeling some intimidation, Ro pushed past his nerves and delivered an outstanding performance, impressing both Stallone and the crowd. Ro considers his interactions with Stallone and Hogan as opportunities to learn and showcase his talents.

For Ro, this experience wasn't just a fan moment; it served as an unofficial audition for a role in one of Stallone's films. Expressing his desire to be part of the next Creed movie, Ro remains open to any role Stallone envisions for him, showcasing his admiration for the actor and director. Ro sees Stallone as a glowing figure with an undeniable aura and aims to follow in his footsteps, combining passion and performance to create memorable moments.

As he continues to pursue his dreams in acting and wrestling, Ro remains a young talent with a bright future ahead.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone recalls son Sage's tragic death in Netflix documentary Sly, shares untold story