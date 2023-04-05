How did Sylvester Stallone react to daughter Sistine Stallone nasty voicemail prank? Find out

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone 24 year old daughter pranked her parents with a nasty and delusional voicemail and posted their reactions on TikTok on April 3, 2023.

In the said video Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone listen to a nasty voicemail call which was presumably left for their daughter Sistine Stallone. This delusional voicemail was spurned by a man named Dimitri and it is reportedly a decade old. This voicemail about the pitfalls of dating went viral on TikTok in 2022. Now users often prank their parents with this delusional voicemail pretending that they have received it personally.

Continue reading to know how Sylvester Stallone reacted to this voicemail prank of his daughter.

Sylvester Stallone reaction

In this infamous voicemail, a man named Dimitri is apparently calling after a woman he met on the street didn’t return his call. He says that though he found the woman very elegant and attractive, he does not like playing this game and phoning twice. He describes himself as a complete catch with intelligence and financial stability. Dimitri also threatens woman to call him or he will not be interested any longer. He wonders aloud on the phone, ‘I don't know, maybe you were abused in childhood?"

Throughout the voicemail Flavin’s expression shifted from apparent shock to incredulous laughter while Sylvester Stallone sat in a very still manner with a displeased expression. When Dimitri insinuated an unhappy childhood and other such issues, Sylvester opened his mouth to protest and his cheeks seemed to be twitching. He got up and walked towards the phone.

Fans reaction

People enjoyed watching Sylvester Stallone's steely reaction to the delusional voicemail. One user wrote, ‘He's just sitting there processing it and planning his future interaction with Dimitri’ while the other one commented ‘The way he just got more and more red’.

