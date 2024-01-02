How did Taylor Swift and Emma Stone meet? The actress reveals as she’s asked about Swifites hunch

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's friendship goes back to 2008.

Emma Stone appeared on The Graham Norton Show on December 31st where the duo gushed over Taylor Swift. The show host, Graham Norton noted that he hasn’t been to any of Taylor’s ongoing Era’s Tour concerts yet while asking Emma if she has been to any since she and Taylor are good friends. Here’s what Emma Stone said about her friendship with Taylor and her part in Taylor’s song When Emma Falls in Love.

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been pals for a decade and a half

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have known each other since they were 17 and 18 respectively. Emma, who appeared on The Graham Norton Show on New Year’s Eve was asked by the show host Graham Norton about her friendship with the songstress. “You're not just a fan, you've been friends for years,” Graham acknowledged to which Emma replied, “Since she was 17, and I was 18.”

Upon being asked about how she met Taylor, Emma disclosed, “We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in LA, and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”

Emma Stone also fangirled over her friend Taylor Swift. She revealed that she has been to three of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts so far. Sharing an interesting detail about her experience at Taylor's concert in Arizona, which is where Taylor Swift kickstarted her now highest-grossing music tour ever, Emma Stone noted, “What was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously because it was night one and Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer of La La Land was her choreographer for the tour.”

“So it was like a bunch of lovely things all come together and it was incredible to see,” she further added.

Is Taylor Swift’s song When Emma Falls in Love about Emma Stone? The actress remains tight lipped

Guess the Ex is a game that Taylor Swift and her fans play a lot and when Taylor dropped a brand new vault track in her July 2023 Speak Now album, Swifties lost their minds, or in Graham Norton’s words “the Swifties have gone nuts.”

Swifties are convinced that Taylor’s brand-new song on the Speak Now album is about Emma Stone and one of her exes Andrew Garfield or Kieran Culkin. To put the wild theories to rest, Graham Norton asked Emma Stone if the song was about her to which Emma swiftly replied, “You have to ask her [Taylor Swift].”

Although there was no confirmation or denial from Emma Stone, Taylor Swift in the past had mentioned that the song in question was about one of her best friends.

On the work front, both Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have a major year to look forward to. While Taylor will continue her Eras Tour and possibly put out a re-recorded version of her album Reputation, Emma Stone is all set to appear in a handful of movies, one of which happens to be with Taylor Swift’s latest ex Joe Alwyn.

