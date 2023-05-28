How did Taylor Swift and Ice Spice collab? Former REVEALS what happened

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s fresh new version of Karma has finally come out and fans seem to be loving it. However, when Taylor first announced the collaboration between them, fans of both artists were quite surprised and taken aback. And now, in a viral audio clip released by Spotify, the 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist revealed how the whole thing actually happened. Read on to find out!

Taylor Swift spills the beans on her collab with Ice Spice

In a clip released by Spotify, which has now been doing rounds on social media, Taylor revealed that Ice Spice reached out to her through her team. “Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things. She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'"

She further continued and shared that she too had been listening to the rapper all the time, including while getting ready for the tour.

"I had been listening to her nonstop — like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' She jumped in headfirst." Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shares BTS pics with Ice Spice

Yesterday, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram space and also shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos with Ice Spice from a recording studio. In the pictures, Taylor can be seen standing next to Ice Spice as she held her. The Midnight Rain singer was seen donning a black full-sleeved shirt with denim pants. On the other hand, Ice Spice wore a red crop top with a pink and red jacket and blue denim pants. Taylor captioned the post with the first line of their remix which read, “Karma is that girl like (red heart emoji)”.

