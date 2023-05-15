How did Taylor Swift defend a fan against a security guard during her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia?

Taylor Swift has come to the defense of a fan in her latest Eras Tour show in Philadelphia.

In a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms, Taylor can be seen interrupting her performance to stop a security guard from giving a hard time to one of her fans. Read on to know more.

Why did Taylor Swift call out a security guard amid her concert?

According to Cosmopolitan, on Saturday night, as Taylor was performing ‘Bad Blood’ during the 1989 portion of her set, she noticed a member of the stadium security team giving a fan in the floor seats a difficult time. As the Grammy Award-winning singer noticed this, she yelled, “She’s fine!” right in the middle of her performance. However, it looks like the security guard did not stop or correct their behavior right away, as Swift further added, “She wasn’t doing anything!”

It should be noted that Taylor did not pause her performance altogether. Being a pro stage performer, she just added a ‘Stop!’ after ‘Hey!’ which is part of the lyrics from Bad Blood.

Tiktok user @brilayfield who captured the moment and shared it on the video platform said that it was not the first time the security guard was harassing fans during the show that night. She wrote, “Hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard," @brilayfield wrote in the caption of their video of the moment. "he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badbllod made it even better (laughing emoji) PS show was PHENOMENAL (heart emoji) Philly night 2 #taylorswift #theerastour #tswift #youneedtocalmdown #fyp #badbloodtaylorsversion.”

Taylor Swift will be wrapping up her Philadelphia shows of the Eras Tour tonight.

