How did Taylor Swift get injured backstage during her Eras Tour show in Houston? Singer REVEALS

Taylor Swift is ‘totally fine’ after her injury, the singer said in a recent Instagram post.

Taylor is in the middle of her much-talked-about Eras Tour and she recently took her show to Houston, Texas, where she performed for three nights in a row. In one of the clips from her latest performance which has now gone viral on social media, the 33-year-old can be seen performing with an open wound on her left hand. Fans were concerned and curious about how Taylor got the injury. The Antihero hitmaker took to Instagram to explain the same. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift injures her left hand during her show in Houston, Texas

Earlier today, Taylor took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures from her latest Eras Tour shows in Houston. Apart from the photos, she also wrote a caption expressing that she is having a lot of fun doing the Tour, especially because of how passionate the crowds here. “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta (smile emoji)” she wrote.

Continuing further, Taylor Swift explained that she injured herself backstage after tripping on a dress while a quick outfit change. She also consoled her fans by letting them know that she is doing fine.

“PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood (kiss emoji),” her caption concluded.

Did Taylor Swift take a subtle dig at ex Joe Alwyn during her Eras Tour?

During one of her shows in Houston, Taylor might have taken a dig at her ex-beau Joe Alwyn – at least that is what fans believe.

While performing, Taylor Swift was seen approaching the different dancers on the stage who are supposed to represent her different album eras. In a video captured by a fan, the 33-year-old singer is seen approaching the dancer who represents the ‘Lover’ album and gestures ‘Loser’ as she holds an ‘L’ to her forehead. For the unversed, the 2017 album is said to be mostly about her relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor.

However, it should be noted that reportedly, during other shows, Taylor has made the ‘L’ gesture on her forehead for other album eras including Red and Fearless too. So, the real meaning of that gesture remains unclear to fans.

