How did Taylor Swift react to the viral video showing her sprinting off stage at Eras Tour show?

During her Eras Tour show in Cincinnati on Friday, Taylor Swift experienced an unfortunate moment when the stage door failed to open properly. A viral TikTok video which captured the whole stage malfunction scene shows Swift waiting for the platform designed to lower her backstage. However, as the seconds passed the singer ran towards the back of the stage in heeled boots and a gorgeous one legged bodysuit.

This TikTok video showing Taylor Swift attempting to stay on time with her performance garnered praises from the social media users. Now the Anti-Hero singer has reacted to this viral video clip. Here is what she says.

Taylor Swift reacts to viral video

The comment section of Taylor Swift’s viral video was filled with praises for the singer's quick reaction to the situation. Fans were happy with Anti-Hero determination to ensure the best performance. One user wrote, “This woman just slays on every level. I would've fallen so hard on my face if I tried to run in those heels.” Another joked, “getting swift af boi tattooed on my wing.”

The Anti-Hero singer herself commented on the video and jokingly wrote, “still swift af boi.”

Buzzing Pop reported that a discreet door on the floor that Taylor Swift was going to use to quickly exit the stage didn’t open and malfunctioned. She quickly realized about the problem and sprinted towards the back stage door that was used by her backup dancers to exit.

This is not the first time that an unpredictable situation like this had taken place during Swift’s Eras Tour shows. Previously the singer mistakenly swallowed the bug that flew into her mouth and played the situation off. During one of the shows, she also scolded the security for harassing concert-goers.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become exceptionally hit amongst the audience with the jaw-dropping showmanship and illusions.

