How did Taylor Swift support Travis Kelce after a tough Chiefs loss on Christmas?

Christmas was not at all merry for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs lost 20-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas.

The loss tasted even more bitter as fans favoring the Kansas City Chiefs started trolling Taylor Swift for their favorite team's underperformance, calling it a Taylor Swift curse.

Nonetheless, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked out hand in hand after the game. Here’s how Taylor Swift supported her man during and after his tough game.

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Las Vegas Raider was a family affair

Taylor Swift has been very consistent with her presence at Travis Kelce’s games ever since the two started dating, but this time was a bit different.

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium accompanied by her entire family, including her dad Scott Swift, mom Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift. The entire Swift clan cheered Travis Kelce on as he took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Travis Kelce’s father Ed Kelce was also present at the game to cheer his son on.

Taylor wore a Christmas essential red sweater which also complimented the official color of the Kansas City Chiefs. She paired it with a plaid skirt and a Christmas hat which had Kelce’s jersey no 87 engraved on the front.

Taylor Swift gets addressed as Travis Kelce’s wife and she loves it?

During the second quarter at the Arrowhead Stadium, when Travis Kelce made a great catch rundown, Taylor Swift cheered him on. Her rather enthusiastic celebration was broadcasted on the big screen and Tony Romo, the on-air analyst provided a commentary saying, “His wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend.”

This was not the first time Taylor was called Travis’ wife. The pop star had been addressed as Travis Kelce’s wife by the same commentator at a previous game and when the camera panned to Taylor she was seen smiling.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked out hand in hand post the game

Taylor stood by Travis Kelce after his team faced a humbling defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders on their Christmas day game. The duo walked out holding hands after the game where Taylor was spotted in the aforementioned look plus a black bomber jacket while Travis Kelce wore a white sweater and gray trousers with a Chiefs varsity jacket.

A Kansas City Star photojournalist later posted a picture of Travis and Taylor walking out together holding hands. “Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds,” he captioned the post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong ever since they started dating with rumors doing rounds that Travis Kelce has asked Taylor’s dad for permission to propose to the singer and marriage may be on the cards for the lovebirds soon.

