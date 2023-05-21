How did Taylor Swift’s fan who could not buy tickets for Eras Tour manage to attend several shows? Find out

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been quite a massive hit among fans. Ever since the tour kickstarted in March, thousands of Swifties have flocked to every show to witness their favorite artist perform over a 3-hour-long setlist with 44 songs. However, there are yet many fans who have not been able to attend Taylor’s concerts because of their steep ticket prices. Nonetheless, one loyal Swiftie was able to attend several of Taylor’s shows even if he did not have a ticket. How, you ask? Read on to find out.

How did Taylor Swift’s fan attend several Eras Tour shows without any ticket?

Davis Perrigo, a massive Taylor Swift fan could not get tickets to her tour. So, what he did next made him go viral on social media. Perrigo got a job as a security guard at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor performed not one but three back-to-back shows there a couple of weeks ago.

Working as a security guard at the venue ensured that Perrigo got one of the best seats. “Friday night I was next to the stage, and then Saturday night I had almost an even better view,” he shared during an interview with News Channel 5 (via Just Jared(.

He revealed that he “actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security.” “They were “saying that I was going too hard, and I needed to take it down a notch,” he admitted.

Videos of him excitedly singing along with Taylor were captured by fans and they soon went viral on social media. “I showed someone at work. I was like, ‘look, this video’s got 10,000 views,’ and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, ‘OMG, this is out of control,” Davis Perrigo said.

While Perrigo went viral for being a TayTay fan, another security guard went viral for being reprimanded by Taylor herself as he was being aggressive with a fan during the singer's show in Philadelphia. How Taylor Swift defended her fan against the security guard soon made headlines.

