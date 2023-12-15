How did the Royal Family Portrait become a Photoshop Disaster? Exploring reason behind online trolling as Kate Middleton and Prince William get embarrassed

Kate Middleton and Prince William find themselves in an unexpected spotlight as their holiday card gains viral attention, but not for the reasons they intended. The royal couple's annual family portrait released on December 9 features a Photoshop mishap that appears to show their youngest, Prince Louis, with a missing middle finger, leading to a mix of laughter and criticism online.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's family portrait took an unexpected turn

Sources suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "embarrassed" by the unexpected gaffe, emphasizing that they were just as surprised as everyone else, a source told US Weekly.

The black-and-white snapshot, intended to convey festive wishes, has drawn comparisons to a JCPenney ad, adding a humorous twist to the unintended attention. Despite the Photoshop hiccup, photographer Josh Shinner, who worked on the shoot, expressed his pleasure in capturing the moment, describing it as one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings he has experienced.

Josh wrote in the Instagram post, “It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year." He continued, “Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children …”

Shinner shared an original sketch of his envisioned composition for the family portrait before the unexpected online chatter ensued. He wrote alongside the image, “This was the starting point for the final composition.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to release a Holiday Card

While the Cambridge family's holiday card takes an unexpected turn, King Charles III and Queen Camilla's card, featuring a throwback to Charles' coronation, remains unscathed by controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, are yet to release their holiday card featuring their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. In December 2022, the couple released their portrait with their handwritten signatures.

Meanwhile, as the holiday season unfolds, fans remain curious about the anticipated release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2023 card, adding to the ongoing tradition of sharing glimpses into the lives of these high-profile families during the festive season.

