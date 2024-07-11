How Did The Rust Shooting Incident Lead To Alec Baldwin's Involuntary Manslaughter Case? Timeline Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of gun violence and death.

The tragic incident on the set of the movie Rust has left many people shocked and searching for answers. What began as a typical day of filming turned into a nightmare when a gun in Alec Baldwin’s hands discharged. It resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. This incident not only left the world in shock but also led to a lengthy legal battle for Balwin.

This unfortunate event set off a series of legal twists and turns, leading to Baldwin facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. If the actor is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison. As the courtroom drama unfolds, here’s a detailed look at the timeline of the events.

The incident and initial investigation

The tragic incident occurred in October 2021 on the set of Rust, a Western film being shot in New Mexico. During a rehearsal, a gun Baldwin was holding discharged, fatally injuring Hutchins. Joel Souza was also injured during this incident. The gun had been handed to Baldwin by assistant director Dave Halls. Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed declared the weapon cold, indicating it was safe to use.

December 2021: Baldwin’s first interview

In December 2021, Baldwin spoke publicly about the incident for the first time in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. He insisted he did not pull the trigger and claimed the gun discharged when he let go of the hammer. He had no intention of firing the weapon. In January 2023, Baldwin was formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The charges were downgraded from a law that would have required a mandatory five-year prison sentence to a maximum of 18 months. This interview was a significant moment, as it provided the public with Baldwin’s perspective on the incident.

January 2023: First charges announced

More than a year after the shooting, New Mexico prosecutors charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023. This shocked many including Baldwin’s legal team. The charges suggested that Baldwin’s actions on set were negligent and contributed to Hutchins’ death.

The case has seen its share of legal twists. The special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb stepped down after Baldwin’s lawyers argued her appointment violated the state Constitution. Her replacement, Kari Morrissey, took over and decided to present the case to a grand jury. This led to Baldwin being re-indicated in January 2024.

April 2023: Charges dropped, then reinstated

In April 2023, the new prosecution team dropped the charges against Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This time it was regarding the gun’s mechanics. However, this did not mean Baldwin was in the clear. In January 2024, a grand jury re-indicated Baldwin on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, ensuring the legal battle would continue.

In February 2024, the trial for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer began. She faced similar charges of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecution argued that she failed in her duty to ensure the gun’s safety. And, it directly led to the tragic accident. In March 2024, Gutierrez Reed was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Recent developments in the case

The trial officially began on July 9, 2024, with jury selection. A panel of 16 jurors, including four alternates, was chosen. Opening statements were made on July 10 by both the prosecution and Baldwin’s defense team. The trial, expected to last until July 19, sees Baldwin facing up to 18 months of prison if convicted.

Baldwin’s wife Hilaria and brother Stephan are standing as two pillars of support for him. His defense team continues to argue that the shooting was an accident and that Baldwin did not pull the trigger. The prosecution, however, contends that Baldwin handled the gun negligently which led to Hutchins’ death.

A timeline of the key events

October 2021: Halyna Hutchins is shot and killed on the set of Rust

Halyna Hutchins is shot and killed on the set of Rust December 2021: Baldwin gives his first interview about the incident

Baldwin gives his first interview about the incident April 2022: Authorities release evidence related to the incident

Authorities release evidence related to the incident January 2023: Baldwin is first charged with involuntary manslaughter

Baldwin is first charged with involuntary manslaughter April 2023: Charges against Baldwin are temporarily dismissed

Charges against Baldwin are temporarily dismissed January 2024: Baldwin is re-indicated on two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Baldwin is re-indicated on two counts of involuntary manslaughter March 2024: Gutierrez Reed is found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison

Gutierrez Reed is found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison July 2024: Baldwin’s trial begins again

As the trial progresses, all eyes are on the Santa Fe courthouse, where the jury will decide Baldwin's fate in this high-profile case.

