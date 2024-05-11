Ever wondered how Vampire Weekend picked its name? The band actually got their name back in their college days when frontman Ezra Koenig worked on a film called Vampire Weekend, a modern take on the '80s movie Lost Boys.

How did Vampire Weekend get its name?

The music band got their name because the lead singer, Ezra Koenig, made a film called Vampire Weekend when he was in college. The band members sometimes joke that their name comes from each day of the week, like Vampire Friday or Vampire Saturday per Rolling Ston. They've been on Saturday Night Live a few times.

This weekend's episode of SNL will mark Vampire Weekend's fourth appearance on the show since its debut in March 2008. Maya Rudolph, who was a cast member on SNL from 2001 to 2007, will be hosting the episode.

Rudolph has made frequent returns to Studio 8H, including two other stints as the host. Currently, she can be seen starring in the Apple TV+ comedy Loot, which will conclude its second season on May 29th.

Maya Rudolph appears from Closet after 17 years in the new SNL promo

Maya Rudolph's return to host Saturday Night Live seems like it's been a while in the making. In a recent promo for her upcoming episode, Maya, who used to be on SNL, surprises current cast members Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Troast by emerging from a closet in Studio 8H after hiding there for 17 years.

When Andrew and Chloe find Maya in the closet, she's dressed like she's in the countryside and calmly eating oatmeal. She explains that she's been there since 2007 when she left SNL after being part of the cast for seven years. Maya jokes that she has everything she needs in the closet, even a mop she calls her friend Kenny.

Chloe reminds Maya that she's supposed to be hosting SNL this week. Maya, unfazed, asks them to close the door so she can get ready. Suddenly, Maya magically appears behind them, all dressed up and ready for the show. She bids them farewell and heads down the hallway.

Despite her joke about hiding in the closet, Maya has hosted the show twice before, the last time being in 2021. This weekend will mark her third time as host, with Vampire Weekend as the musical guest.

