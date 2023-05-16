How did The Weeknd lose his voice during Los Angeles concert? Singer REVEALS

Hollywood singer Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd will be starring in HBO’s upcoming series ‘The Idol’ where he will portray a self-help guru named Tedros, who takes aspiring pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) under his wing. Earlier in September, the singer had to cut short his Los Angeles concert as he lost his voice. While addressing to the crowd, Abel said, “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.” Recently in an interview with the magazine, the singer revealed the real reason behind losing his voice.

During the conversation with W magazine, Abel revealed that filming ‘The Idol’ might be the reason behind his lost voice. He said, “I had to take off the Weeknd outfit, put on Tedros’s wig, shoot with Jocelyn, then go back to being the Weeknd. It was tough to go from one head to another. Then, after the concert, I lost my voice. No voice came out at all. That’s never happened before. My theory is that I forgot how to sing because I was playing Tedros, a character who doesn’t know how to sing.”

He further added that “I may be looking too deeply into this, but it was terrifying. As the Weeknd, I’ve never skipped a concert. I’ve performed with the flu. I’ll die on that stage. But there was something very complicated going on with my mind at that moment.”

About The Idol

The Weekend’s ‘The Idol’ is all set to have a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before debuting June 4 on HBO.

