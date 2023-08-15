How did THIS Chinese movie take over Barbie as the best-performing film this weekend? DEETS Inside

Week in and out, Barbie seems to be growing strong with each ticking minute. Though the movie did get banned from some of the territories, it certainly holds the position of the movie of the year. Earlier this week, the film also went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year with earnings touching up to USD 1 billion. However, it was this week that Margot Robbie's Barbie was dethroned as number one. It was a Chinese movie that took the spot as the best-performing film in the world. That is right, we are talking about No More Bets. Here is everything to know about the film.

Not More Bets Movie becomes the best-performing film

On the weekend, Variety reported that the Chinese movie, No More Bets, is now the best-performing film of the weekend. It surpassed the weekend collection of Barbie and earned about USD 88 million in China alone. As per Varierty's reportage on this, the site claims that Barbie's numbers as per Comscore were far less at this period of time. In its fourth weekend, the movie had only earned about USD 33.7 million in total. It was much later that the Barbie phenomenon blew up and the movie started making money in other countries as well.

As for the current weekend, the report added that the total weekend collection of Barbie was $78.8 million. The Chinese movie was released on Wednesday and has made shocking numbers in the present week. So far, the total earnings of the movie have touched USD 247.5 million already. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the weeks bring for the movie.

What is No More Bets about?

Releasing this week, No More Bets is a Chinese movie directed by Shen Ao and produced by Ning Hao. The story revolves around a computer programmer (Lay Zhang) and a model (Gina Jin) who are tricked into going abroad for good jobs. But things take a bad turn when they are forced into online fraud by a ruthless gang. Shen Ao, the director, did a lot of research on real cases of cyber fraud involving Chinese people to write the story. The movie is expected to do really well and make more than $500 million, becoming China's biggest recent hit. The collaboration between Shen Ao and Ning Hao has created an interesting and engaging film.

