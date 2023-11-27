How did Tiffany Haddish address her DUI arrest in a new comedy set? Exploring her cheeky response to the situation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol consumption and driving under influence.

Comedians have a way of making even the most serious and daunting things funnier. Especially the problems that they may be facing in their personal lives. This ability to look inwards and put their lives on stage is a quality that the most accomplished comedians love to enjoy.

Tiffany Haddish is one of them and she showed her ability to take serious things on a lighter note on her new comedy set, while speaking about her DUI arrest.

Tiffany Haddish jokes about her DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish was on the stage at her humorous self just a day after her arrest for the possession of drugs. The comedian went straight to perform at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach Friday after being arrested by the Beverly Hill Cops the previous night.

TMZ obtained an audio clip from her comedy show after the arrest in which an audience member asked her about the recent arrest. The comedian just rolled with the question and denied any charges but took the question sportingly.

“What happened last night?' she replied, before taking a long pause as the crowd laughed and applauded. “I don't know, you tell me.”

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on the suspicion of being under influence of and carrying drugs with her when she was found asleep on the steering wheel of her car in Beverly Hills. The cops had a probable case to take her under custody which they did once they found her in those circumstances.

Tiffany Haddish’s previous brush with the law

This is not the first time that Tiffany Haddish was arrested for carrying drugs with her. She was also arrested in January 2022 in a similar fashion.

At that time Haddish was arrested by the Police of Peachtree City Georgia. There, they were investigating a call made about a driver who had fallen asleep on the wheel while on a highway at 2:30 in the early morning. When police responded to that call, they found Haddish asleep on the steering wheel suspected to be under the influence of Marijuana.

Not only these, a woman in 2022 claimed that she and her brother were sexually abused by Haddish and her fellow comedian Aries Spears when they were children. However, this allegation didn’t turn out to be true and Haddish was not charged with it. But at that time she had admitted that such an allegation could potentially destroy her career.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

