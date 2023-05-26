How did Tina Turner die? Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s cause of death revealed a day after her demise

Tina Turner, the American-born Swiss singer passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83. She was reportedly suffering from a ‘long illness’. Read on to know more.

Tina Turner (Image: HBO)
Tina Turner (Image: HBO)

Key Highlight

  • Tina Turner passed away on May 24 after battling a 'long illness'.
  • The late singer's rep revealed that Turner died of 'natural causes'.

Tina Turner’s cause of death has now been revealed. The musical icon passed away after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023. A rep has now informed Daily Mail that Tina Turner has died of ‘natural causes’.

Announcing Tina Turner’s death, a statement was released on all her social media channels yesterday. It read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.”

Tina Turner’s multiple health issues

Long before her demise, the Proud Mary singer was suffering from several mental and physical ailments.

Just two months back, on March 9, Turner took to her Instagram space and shared that she was in ‘great danger’ due to the damage in her kidneys.

 
 
“My kidneys are victims of my not realising [sic] that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”
Tina Turner
 

In her HBO documentary titled ‘Tina’, which came out in 2021, Turner revealed that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the domestic abuse she suffered in her marriage with her ex-husband and music partner, Ike Turner.

Tina Turner also shared details about her stroke in 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach, and her battle with intestinal cancer in 2016. She also suffered from kidney failure in 2017.

May her soul rest in peace.

FAQs

How old was Tina Turner at the time of her death?
83 years old.
When did Tina Turner die?
Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023.
How did Tina Turner die?
Tina Turner died of 'natural causes', her rep told Daily Mail.
Credits: Daily Mail/ HBO/ Tina Turner Instagram

