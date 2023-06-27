How did Tom Holland win over his girlfriend Zendaya? Hint, it was all about a 'door'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been making headlines ever since they converted their reel life romance into a real one. Recently, while talking to UNILAD, the Spider-man star revealed an incident that happened quite early on in his relationship with Zendaya.

It was during a time when he was hanging out with the Euphoria actor at her home, apparently a door in her house was broken. Tom assured her that he can fix it, and finally, he did. This incident became one of the initial moments in their relationship.

Tom Holland's carpentry skills

Tom Holland revealed that he is a skilled carpenter. He used to do a little carpentry around his house with his grandfather. His love for woodwork goes so far that he has made a kitchen table for his mother, along with making various things for her office. He also revealed that he had made some things for his own room, decorating it to his liking.

The Crowded Room actor also used these skills to impress his girlfriend Zendaya. By fixing her house's door during the initial days of their relationship, he laid a strong foundation for their time to come. One of the contributing factors to their enduring relationship can be incidents such as these, where Tom shows his devotion through acts of service and his overall humble nature.

Tom and Zendaya's sacred relationship

Both Tom and Zendaya have been incredibly private about their relationship. Despite years of speculation, they had never confirmed going out with each other, until in 2021 they were snapped while kissing in their car by some paparazzi.

Still, even after that revelation, they have kept their relationship largely devoid of the public eye. They may occasionally post photos of each other on social media or talk about the other in an interview, but they rarely go out of their way in their displays of affection.

Romantic relationships in Hollywood are very fickle. Though, Tom and Zendaya have emerged as an exception to that norm, largely displaying an untroubled and blissful romantic life offscreen.

