How did U.S. Olympic athlete Tori Bowie die? Late sprinter’s autopsy reveals cause of death

The U.S. Olympic medalist, Tori Bowie was found dead in her home in Orange County, Florida last month. Orange County Sheriff carried out a wellness check last month after Bowie’s friends and family claimed that they had not seen or heard from the athlete in several days. The deputies found her in bed and ruled that she died of natural causes at that time.

Now, Tori Bowie autopsy reveals that she was about eight months pregnant with a well-developed fetus. Here is everything to know about the late world champion sprinter’s cause of death.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift cancel NYC club membership after photos of her date with Matty Healy were leaked?

ALSO READ: Pat Sajak retires from Wheel of Fortune: 5 things to know about game show's host

Tori Bowie cause of death

An autopsy report revealed on Monday that Tori Bowie died because of the complications from childbirth. USA Today reported that the Medical Examiner Office found out that the late U.S. Olympic athlete was in labor at the time of death and roughly eight months pregnant.

The autopsy report reveals that Tori might have suffered from the childbirth complications which include respiratory distress or eclampsia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eclampsia is seizures which occur for pregnant people with symptoms like convulsions, high blood pressure, blurry visions, and more.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s production company slams Donald Trump for using Air’s monologue without consent

ALSO READ: The Idol: Why is The Weeknd facing backlash over the X-rated scene in HBO show’s new episode?

Tori Bowie’s death

Tori Bowie’s untimely death at the mere age of 32 came as a shock to the field community and her close ones. At the time of her death, her management released the statement that read, “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Some of the biggest stars in sports also expressed their condolences. Fraser-Pryce tweeted, “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Bowie had won three medals during 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and also became world’s fastest woman in 2017.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reveals truth about his major ‘disagreement’ with brother Prince William