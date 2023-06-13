How did U.S. Olympic athlete Tori Bowie die? Late sprinter’s autopsy reveals cause of death

The autopsy report reveals that Tori Bowie might have suffered from the childbirth complications which include respiratory distress or eclampsia. Read on to know more

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Jun 13, 2023   |  01:23 PM IST  |  739
Tori Bowie (Image via Instagram)
Tori Bowie (Image via Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Tori Bowie might have suffered from the childbirth complications
  • Tori Bowie was found dead in her home in Orange County last month

The U.S. Olympic medalist, Tori Bowie was found dead in her home in Orange County, Florida last month. Orange County Sheriff carried out a wellness check last month after Bowie’s friends and family claimed that they had not seen or heard from the athlete in several days. The deputies found her in bed and ruled that she died of natural causes at that time.

Now, Tori Bowie autopsy reveals that she was about eight months pregnant with a well-developed fetus. Here is everything to know about the late world champion sprinter’s cause of death.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift cancel NYC club membership after photos of her date with Matty Healy were leaked?

ALSO READ: Pat Sajak retires from Wheel of Fortune: 5 things to know about game show's host

Tori Bowie cause of death  

An autopsy report revealed on Monday that Tori Bowie died because of the complications from childbirth. USA Today reported that the Medical Examiner Office found out that the late U.S. Olympic athlete was in labor at the time of death and roughly eight months pregnant.

The autopsy report reveals that Tori might have suffered from the childbirth complications which include respiratory distress or eclampsia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eclampsia is seizures which occur for pregnant people with symptoms like convulsions, high blood pressure, blurry visions, and more.  

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s production company slams Donald Trump for using Air’s monologue without consent

ALSO READ: The Idol: Why is The Weeknd facing backlash over the X-rated scene in HBO show’s new episode?

Tori Bowie’s death

Tori Bowie’s untimely death at the mere age of 32 came as a shock to the field community and her close ones. At the time of her death, her management released the statement that read, “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Some of the biggest stars in sports also expressed their condolences. Fraser-Pryce tweeted, “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”  

Bowie had won three medals during 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and also became world’s fastest woman in 2017. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reveals truth about his major ‘disagreement’ with brother Prince William

Tori Bowie

How old was Tori Bowie?
Tori Bowie died at the age of 32 years old.
Who was Tori Bowie?
Tori Bowie brought home gold for the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro. Bowie also won gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships in 2017, while also retaining gold for the U.S. in the 100-meter relay.
How did Tori Bowie die?
Tori Bowie might have suffered from childbirth complications.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!