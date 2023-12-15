How did Willem Dafoe realize that he is famous? Exploring the veteran actor's career amid his new release
Willem Dafoe has been a Hollywood Stalwart for many years, but his performance in Spider-Man made him internationally famous. Know about his illustrious journey in the industry.
Willem Dafoe is a name that is synonymous with excellence in Hollywood. It's difficult to find even one bad performance from the director's illustrious career, which has spanned decades. No matter how small or significant a role is, he just comes up and gives his best performance, almost stealing the show single-handedly.
But his most famous and celebrated role to this day remains his appearance as Norman Osborn or The Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man.
When did Willem Dafoe realize that he was famous?
Willem Dafoe has been doing the promotional rounds for his new sci-fi film, Poor Things. In an interview with Sunday Today, the actor revealed the story of how he first realized that he had become conventionally famous.
It was after the release of Spider-Man, in which he played the villain Green Goblin that Dafoe realized he was being recognized in the streets as well. "A movie like that is so widely seen that you can be in Timbuktu, and people will recognize you," Dafoe said, talking about Spider-Man . "And I've learned that I have a distinctive face — something I didn't know," he added.
It dawned on him that his fame was getting a bit out of hand when he faced a somewhat scary-looking encounter in the New York Subway with his son. "Some guys got on the train, and they're sitting, and they're looking at me, and they're looking kind of rough, and I think, 'Oh God, even with my son here, they're going to roll me for money or something. Something bad is going to happen,'"the Florida Project actor detailed. "They were looking kind of mean, and they were looking at each other, and then I heard one say, 'Yeah, it's gotta be him. Nobody looks like that guy; that's when I knew I was recognizable," he said.
ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider Man marks first solo 'Home Trilogy' with future plans of Spider Man 4; Here's everything we know so far
Willem Dafoe’s illustrious career
Willem Dafoe has been a defining presence in the film industry since his debut in the 1980s with Heaven's Gate, but he gained industry-wide recognition with his role in Martin Scorcesse's 1988 epic The Last Temptation of Christ.
He kept doing a wide range of roles over the years and even got two back-to-back nominations at the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. His films have also ranged from various genres, making him one of the most versatile actors of his generation who can work in big-budget tent poles as well as nuanced indie dramas.
ALSO READ: No Way Home's ending might see Tom Holland's Spider-Man in grave danger in Avengers 5; EXPLAINED
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024