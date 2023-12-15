How did Willem Dafoe realize that he is famous? Exploring the veteran actor's career amid his new release

Willem Dafoe is a name that is synonymous with excellence in Hollywood. It's difficult to find even one bad performance from the director's illustrious career, which has spanned decades. No matter how small or significant a role is, he just comes up and gives his best performance, almost stealing the show single-handedly.

But his most famous and celebrated role to this day remains his appearance as Norman Osborn or The Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man.

When did Willem Dafoe realize that he was famous?

Willem Dafoe has been doing the promotional rounds for his new sci-fi film, Poor Things . In an interview with Sunday Today, the actor revealed the story of how he first realized that he had become conventionally famous.

It was after the release of Spider-Man, in which he played the villain Green Goblin that Dafoe realized he was being recognized in the streets as well. "A movie like that is so widely seen that you can be in Timbuktu, and people will recognize you," Dafoe said, talking about Spider-Man . "And I've learned that I have a distinctive face — something I didn't know," he added.

Advertisement

It dawned on him that his fame was getting a bit out of hand when he faced a somewhat scary-looking encounter in the New York Subway with his son. "Some guys got on the train, and they're sitting, and they're looking at me, and they're looking kind of rough, and I think, 'Oh God, even with my son here, they're going to roll me for money or something. Something bad is going to happen,'"the Florida Project actor detailed. "They were looking kind of mean, and they were looking at each other, and then I heard one say, 'Yeah, it's gotta be him. Nobody looks like that guy; that's when I knew I was recognizable," he said.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland's Spider Man marks first solo 'Home Trilogy' with future plans of Spider Man 4; Here's everything we know so far

Willem Dafoe’s illustrious career

Willem Dafoe has been a defining presence in the film industry since his debut in the 1980s with Heaven's Gate, but he gained industry-wide recognition with his role in Martin Scorcesse's 1988 epic The Last Temptation of Christ.

He kept doing a wide range of roles over the years and even got two back-to-back nominations at the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. His films have also ranged from various genres, making him one of the most versatile actors of his generation who can work in big-budget tent poles as well as nuanced indie dramas.

ALSO READ: No Way Home's ending might see Tom Holland's Spider-Man in grave danger in Avengers 5; EXPLAINED