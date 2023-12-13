How did Yvette Nicole Brown meet fiancée Anthony Davis? Exploring Community actress' relationship timeline amid engagement announcement

Yvette Nicole Brown is a versatile American actress, comedian, and television host, born on August 12, 1971. Best known for her role as Shirley Bennett on the popular sitcom Community, Brown's dynamic career extends beyond acting. With notable appearances in various TV shows and films, she has showcased her comedic prowess and garnered acclaim. In addition to acting, Yvette has proven herself as an engaging host, contributing to shows like The Talking Dead. Beyond the screen, her philanthropy work and positive influence in the entertainment industry have solidified her as a respected figure.

How did Yvette Nicole Brown meet fiancée Anthony Davis?

Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her role in Community, shared some significant personal news on The View while stepping in for co-host Joy Behar, who was absent due to contracting COVID. During Tuesday's live broadcast, the 52-year-old comedian informed moderator Whoopi Goldberg that she had a major announcement to make.

"Hi, Ms. Whoopi. I have some news. I heard The View is the place to announce things like this. I'm engaged!" Brown joyfully declared, showcasing her ring and directing attention to her future husband in the audience. The camera then cut to a shot of Brown's fiancé, actor Anthony Davis, seated among the audience members.

Reflecting on her history with Davis, Brown mentioned that, “We've known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago. He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years."

Davis reached out to Brown in 2021 following the passing of her mother. Brown shared, "Then he found me," and hastened to clarify, "after he divorced."

The Emmy-nominated actress expressed her belief that her late mom played a role in the couple's reunion. "I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it," she explained, attributing the fortuitous turn of events to a higher influence. "He’s just wonderful … he’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man."

In response, Davis reciprocated the sentiment with equally touching words for his new fiancée. "She's just the most beautiful person in the world," he shared, emphasizing his admiration for Brown.

Yvette Nicole Brown share engagement news with fiancé Anthony Davis

Brown's co-hosts were naturally eager for all the details about Davis' proposal. The Avengers: Endgame star shared that they were in her hometown in Ohio, celebrating the recent naming of the auditorium at her alma mater, Warrensville Heights High School, after her.

"We were celebrating that, and then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card], and the scratcher said, 'Will you marry me?'" she recounted with a playful tone, adding humorously, "I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man!"

This marks a new chapter in Brown’s life as she begins her journey with Davis’ after their heartfelt engagement.

