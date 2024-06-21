How Did Zac Efron Break His Jaw During Iron Claw Shoots? Explained

Zac Efron’s changed physical appearance has previously raised many questions. Fans of the star had noticed the change in his jaw structure in April 2021.

Some netizens even speculated if the star had undergone cosmetic surgery for his jaw. Some others argued that the star likely suffered an accident that caused the evident change. Here is what really happened to Zac Efron’s jaw.

Zac Efron’s jaw injury

People quickly noticed Zac Efron's changed facial structure as he promoted his film The Iron Claw. Some even questioned if the transformation was due to his role in the movie. Netizens started initially talking about the change in the actor’s appearance when he appeared in a Facebook Watch video with Bill Nye.

Efron opened up about his jaw injury during a 2022 interview with Men’s Health. He revealed the reason behind his changed jawline was due to an injury. Zac sustained the injury when he was running in his house with socks on. While running, he slipped and hit his face on a granite corner of a fountain. The actor recalled losing consciousness soon after.

Efron had to go through extensive physical therapy after his accident. He also underwent intensive treatment which caused the change in his jawline.

Zac Efron talks about his changed physical appearance

Zac addressed the rumors about him undergoing plastic surgery. The star denied the rumors of going under the knife to change his appearance. He opened up about how his facial structure changed in the process of recovering from the face injury and physical therapy.

He continued the physical therapy until he started shooting Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Zac revealed how the masseter muscles in his face grew during the recovery. “The masseters just grew,” he shared in the interview with Men’s Health. The actor explained the change saying that the muscles just got “really big.”

Zac also underwent a massive transformation for his 2023 movie The Iron Claw. The star put on a lot of weight for his role in the movie. The movie tells the story of the Von Erich brothers and their journey in the wrestling world. The movie also stars Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

