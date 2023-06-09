How did Zendaya avoid a wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome? Find out

Nothing can stop Zendaya from serving a stunning look on the red carpet – not even an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The 26-year-old actress recently attended the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening in Rome, where she showed up in a relaxed-fitted black Valentino suit with glitter over it. She paired the suit with an embellished fishnet top with rhinestones. Zendaya styled her hair in short curled bob and completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos. However, did you know that she almost did not have an outfit for the event?

Zendaya avoids wardrobe malfunction

Earlier today, Zendaya took to her Instagram space and shared an anecdote about how she narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction recently before the Bulgari event. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a glimpse of her glittery outfit that she wore to the event. The Euphoria actress also shared a sneak-peek of her hairstyle as she posed for the photo in golden-hour sunlight.

Sharing this picture, Zendaya wrote that her outfit for the event was ‘lost in transit’ and that she did not have anything to wear prior to the big event. Zendaya’s caption read, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event.” She then continued, “When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw.”

Zendaya’s Instagram photo

Zendaya became a face of the Italian fashion brand in 2020. She also has a partnership with the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari along with Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and K-pop star named Lisa Manobal.

Earlier this year, Zendaya wore a Valentino gown to the SAG Awards 2023. She opted for a light pink dress that was covered in rose appliqués that took Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli a lot of time and hard work to make.

Pierpaolo later revealed what went behind making the beautiful dress as Zendaya posed in the iconic dress. “1230 Hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one, 42 people involved in the making, 1 catch up in Rome with Z and Law and a final stunning red carpet,” Piccioli wrote beneath Zendaya’s Instagram video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zendaya showers love on Tom Holland as she shares new PICS on his birthday