How did Zendaya react to her ex stylist Law Roach’s retirement?

Law Roach opened up about how Zendaya reacted to his retirement announcement.

The fashion pioneer recently sent shock waves across the internet when he announced his unprecedented retirement from the fashion industry. Soon, speculations began doing the rounds and people wondered if there was any beef between Roach and one of his most famous celebrity clients, Zendaya, whom he had styled for well over a decade now. However, the 44-year-old stylist soon put the rumours to rest by posting a series of tweets claiming he loves the Euphoria actress.

And now, Law Roach shared how Zendaya reacted to the news of his early retirement, during his appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘s podcast HighLow with EmRata. Read on to find out what he said.

Did Zendaya know Law Roach was going to retire?

Talking to Emily, Roach shared that Zendaya did not know about his decision to retire prior to his Instagram post. He said that his announcement was ‘very hard’ on the 26-year-old actress. “She called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together.’ She, of course, she supported me,” he said.

Spilling further details about their call, Roach said that Zendaya asked him if he needs her to send him on a vacation, and asked him what he is going through. The celebrity stylist revealed that he talked to her about how he has been unhappy for a long time, and that he is still grieving the death of his nephew, who passed away two years ago when he fell out of their apartment window. “So we had that talk. And she was like, ‘whatever you need, whatever you need.’ But the internet is cruel. It’s really cruel,” he noted.

Law Roach on Zendaya being blamed for his retirement

Law also addressed how netizens blamed Zendaya for his retirement and said that it was not fair to the actress. “People started to blame her for my retirement. And that wasn’t fair to her. And the things they were saying, of course, isn’t true.” Adding further Roach shared that Zendaya started suffering too because of the blame. “And I didn’t think that was fair. Because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa,” he shared.

