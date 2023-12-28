How different were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas plans for children Saint and North? Find out
After wrapping up the ritzy Christmas Day party on December 25, Kim Kardashian quickly stepped into the loving mother’s role as she took her son, Saint West, 8 to enjoy a lovely day at Disneyland.
Kim Kardashian is not ready to lose the best parent title to Kanye West. She took her son, Saint West, and a few of his friends for a fun Disneyland adventure on Wednesday. Their trip comes just weeks after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North enjoyed a Disneyland trip with her dad Kanye West, and stepmom Bianca Censori. Seems like the parents of four are competing to prove who the best parent is.
Inside Kim Kardashian and Saint West’s Disney Adventure
After wrapping up the ritzy Christmas Day party on December 25, Kim Kardashian quickly stepped into the loving mother’s role as she took her son, Saint West, 8 to enjoy a lovely day at Disneyland. Saint, accompanied by his mom and a few of his friends, was seen exploring adventure rides at the theme park.
One of the videos obtained by TMZ shows the mother-son duo riding the Silly Symphony swings. Another video captures Kim Kardashian taking Saint West and his friends for an Incerdicoaster ride. The group however ditched the plan after queuing up for 10 minutes.
Kim opted for a black and gray attire for her day out with Saint. She finished off the look with oversized black shades and her hair up in a sleek bun. Saint was seen in a relaxed black t-shirt and shorts, munching on a snack while trailing mom Kim.
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori took North West on a Disneyland trip
Before Kim took Saint to Disneyland, Kanye West enjoyed a trip to the adventure park with North West and his wife Bianca sometime around mid-December. While Kanye tried to camouflage during their trip, North West was seen holding hands with stepmom Biana Censori. According to onlookers, North West had fun with Kanye and Bianca as they explored the Haunted Mansion together, followed by a trip to Frontilanders, a dedicated section of the park that houses multiple attractions.
On the flip side, North and Saint are not the only Kardashian kids to take a trip to Disneyland. The Kardashian-Jenner kids are almost regular at the amusement park with most of them seen enjoying a Disneyland day with their parents on multiple occasions.
