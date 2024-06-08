Chrissy Teigen is a happy mother of four; however, after welcoming her fourth kid, Esti, Chrissy Teigen's cravings seem to have changed. The 38-year-old stated in a conversation with her followers on her Instagram that she is currently unable to consume spicy food after giving birth.

Chrissy Teigen talks about body rejecting spicy food after pregnancy

Teigen, 38, posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday about her efforts to resume eating spicy food. Teigen said, "At first I had the garlic cream cheese and it was quite wonderful; now I'm doing a jalapeño cream cheese. You guys, I'm Thai, and we have the tastiest food on the planet." But I'm not able to handle spice as much now since Esti."

Teigen further added that despite all this, she still tries, but her body seems to be rejecting it. Teigen added, "How do I get it back?" to her request for advice from her followers. Teigen has three children with her husband, John Legend: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, and Wren, 11 months. The couple is now a family of six.

Chrissy Teigen teases husband John

The mother of four revealed to her husband, who is getting ready for season 27 of The Voice, that she would watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alone before making a revelation about spicy food. Teigen tagged Legend's Instagram handle while eating her bread and cream cheese and apologized to him. "I am sorry. You've been gone for too long, yet even so, I'll watch Happily Ever After without you. "

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son Jack

Teigen and Legend, who were married in 2011, have been open about the difficulties they had while growing their family. Teigen experienced difficulties following the births of her two oldest children, which resulted in the death of her son Jack at 20 weeks. In January 2023, she gave birth to their second girl, Esti. Wren Alexander, the couple's son, was born via surrogate less than six months later.

