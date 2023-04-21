How do Prince William and Prince Harry feel about their stepmother Camilla becoming Queen?

King Charles III’s coronation is just a few weeks away. During the much-anticipated and talked-about royal event on May 6, King Charles III will officially become King. Moreover, his wife Queen Consort Camila will take the title of Queen. For the unversed, at the request of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla took the title of Queen Consort. However, according to recent developments, she has now decided to go ‘Queen’ simply. But, how do the brothers’ Prince William and Prince Harry feel about the development? Read on to find out.

Prince William and Prince Harry on their stepmother Camilla becoming ‘Queen’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward talked to PEOPLE and said that Prince Harry and Prince William are probably feeling ‘wobbly’ about Camilla becoming ‘Queen’. “They are likely feeling a little wobbly about it.” He further added, “I think a lot of people will feel the same.”

However, it should be noted that in the past, sources have revealed that the brothers do not view Camilla as the ‘wicked stepmother’.

Christopher Wilson also talked to the media outlet and said that Prince Harry is “justified in his complaint that he and William were used in the early days to legitimize the partnership of Charles and [Camilla].”

Wilson further added, “Harry’s feelings have been well-known to her over many years. Her reaction to Harry’s comments would be limited to a sad shake of the head.”

Sally Bedell Smith said that while Prince William is calm about it, Camilla becoming Queen will ‘stick in Harry’s throat a bit.’

Prince Harry on King Charles III’s coronation

Back in January 2023, during an interview with ITV, Prince Harry was asked if he wanted to attend his father’s coronation ceremony. “If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?” ITV News anchor Tom Bradby asked the Prince. To this, he responded, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The interview came after the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare where he made shocking claims about the royal family, and slammed his father King Charles and his brother Prince William.

