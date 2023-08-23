'How do you get salmon’s sperm?': Jennifer Aniston reveals weird skincare she tried to look young

Jennifer Aniston, a beloved actress, and timeless beauty, has been making headlines for her willingness to explore unconventional methods in her pursuit of youthful skin. In a recent cover feature for The Wall Street Journal, Aniston candidly shared her experiences with various anti-aging treatments, including a salmon-sperm facial that raised eyebrows. Let's delve into her skincare journey and the secrets behind her ageless radiance.

ALSO READ: 'That's sort of one area that I'm a little...': Jennifer Aniston blames parents' dynamic for influencing and making her relationships difficult

The Salmon-Sperm Facial Revelation

In a surprising revelation, Aniston disclosed that she's open to trying almost anything to maintain her youthful appearance. She recounted her encounter with an aesthetician who proposed a salmon-sperm facial, leaving her both intrigued and skeptical. Exploring this innovative treatment, Aniston admitted to her initial doubts, questioning the source of salmon sperm and its effectiveness. While the results remain uncertain, the actress demonstrated her willingness to explore novel skincare avenues.

Salmon sperm has been gaining traction as a sought-after ingredient in Korean beauty treatments. Medical spas now offer this unique ingredient, promising benefits like enhanced collagen production, increased cell turnover, and improved pigmentation and inflammation. Aniston's willingness to explore such unorthodox methods highlights her dedication to discovering cutting-edge skincare solutions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'

Peptide Injections: An Emerging Fountain of Youth

Among her skincare regimen, Aniston swears by anti-aging weekly peptide injections, which are hailed as the "new foundation of youth." These injections hold promise in preserving youthful skin and vitality. Aniston's endorsement of this approach reflects her forward-thinking attitude toward maintaining ageless beauty.

Aniston's pursuit of ageless beauty doesn't mean she shies away from the signs of aging. The actress has chosen to embrace her gray hair, a decision praised by fans for its refreshing and gorgeous outcome. By celebrating her grays, Aniston sets an inspiring example of self-confidence and embracing one's authentic self.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston to Courteney Cox and others; Where is the Friends cast now?