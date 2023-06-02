How does Bella Ramsey feel about co-star Pedro Pascal being referred to as ‘Daddy’ on the internet?

Bella Ramsey has shared her opinions about The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal being commonly referred to as ‘Daddy’ on social media platforms.

In case you missed it, many fans like to refer to the 48-year-old actor as ‘Daddy’ online. It has now become a popular phenomenon with many video edits and memes of Pascal with the word ‘Daddy’ written as a caption on them.

Read on to find out how Ramsey feels about this trend.

Bella Ramsey on Pedro Pascal being referred to as ‘Daddy’

Ramsey shared her thoughts on Pedro Pascal’s popular honorific during her recent chat Vanity Fair. The actress opined that although she liked it in the beginning, the trend might have gone ‘too far’ now.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far. I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.” Bella Ramsey

Pedro Pascal on being the internet’s Daddy

A while back, Pedro Pascal also weighed in on his nickname and tried to theorize why he got the particular title.

During a Hollywood Reporter Roundtable with several other A-list stars, including Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, and Kieran Culkin, Pascal addressed the issue.

"Yeah, I am having fun with it," he said before opining that the ‘daddy’ honorific is because he has played several father figure roles on screen, the most popular ones being smuggler Joel in The Last of Us, and bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

“(The daddy thing) seems a little role-related, I think. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu. Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is,” he explained.

When Bridges asked if he in fact is a daddy, Pedro responded, ““I’m not a daddy,” before adding, “And I’m not going to be a daddy!”

