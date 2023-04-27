How does Blake Lively feel about leaving the house after welcoming her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds?

Blake Lively has revealed her feelings about leaving the house for the first time after welcoming her fourth baby with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, Lively attended the annual gala at Barnard College. The proceeds collected at the event helped to underwrite student financial aid at the school.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram stories and documented the entire process of getting ready from beginning to end. This is when she also revealed her thoughts on getting out of the house after welcoming her fourth kid. Read on to know more.

Blake Lively on getting out of the house

In the hence-disappeared stories, Blake was seen in a towel as she got glammed up. According to Good Morning America, in the next story, she flaunted her earrings while wearing what she called ‘Christmas Pajamas’.

In another two photos, Blake was seen showing off her white floral dress by Carolina Herrera and Hot Pink Sergio Hudson jacket with a yellow lining. While she captioned one image as ‘Now You See Me’, her other picture was captioned, ‘Now you don’t’ as her dress blended into a similar floral portrait behind her.

"If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an actual outfit but an actual Transformer," wrote the Age of Adaline actress in a final Instagram story post. "I'm just so proud I left the house."

Blake Lively’s Instagram post

Blake shared glimpses from her time at the Bernard College annual gala. She posted a picture of herself with director Shawn Levy, his wife Serena Levy, and their two daughters Sophie and Tess Levy on her Instagram space. In the photo, Blake could be seen looking lovely in a white floral dress. She jokingly wrote in the caption, “This is my new family now @serenalevy @slevydirect @sophie_levy.” She also added, “I loved celebrating you but I mostly loved having and excuse to wear neon and heels.”

