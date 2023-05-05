How does Chukwudi Iwuji feel about being the new villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? Here's what he said

Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji was in disbelief when he found out that filmmaker James Gunn wanted him to be the villain in the superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Here's what the 48-year-old actor said about bagging the role and the long process behind it.

Chukwudi Iwuji talks about his role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Iwuji plays High Evolutionary, who is the new villain in Gunn's upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor describes the character as a "mad scientist" and reveals how he felt when he was being cast in the role. Iwuji's role was first announced at Comic-Con 2022, where he made an appearance in full costume. He has previously worked with Gunn in HBO's superhero television series Peacemaker which is part of the DC Universe.

"He was, along with Viola Davis and Margot Robbie and Benicio Del Toro and a few others, one of the best actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with. I had a feeling Chuk could bring something unique to the role," Gunn told Variety while talking about Iwuji. When Gunn saw the actor's performance on the HBO series, the filmmaker had a conversation with him. "I jokingly said to him, 'James, is this when you tell me that you actually had meant to hire Chiwetel Ejiofor, and you got our names mixed up?'" Iwuji recalled.

"He said, 'Actually, what I want is for you to be the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.' It was like that moment in The Simpsons when you confuse Homer Simpson, and he just sort of blinks. I just kept staring at him," the 48-year-old reminisced. Iwuji revealed it took six weeks to arrange a screen test, and said, "There was a side of me that was secretly hoping I wouldn't have to do a screen test, that I'd just get the role. But it was a screen test for one. When I arrived, I did not see five other actors that looked like me. It was just for me."

The actor described his character and called it a mix of already existing iconic characters. "He's Dr. Moreau meets Dr. Frankenstein meets James Bond villain meets Thanos. He's very Shakespearean. That idea of the tragic flaw. He wants to make the perfect society with a completely blinkered, single-minded ruthlessness, even though he thinks it's for the greater good," he claimed. Iwuji also talked about how his life changed since getting the role.

"If you ask me how I feel, I feel much the same as yesterday. I know the sort of stuff coming through for me to look at is very different. But I haven't been able to shake off that idea of being a jobbing actor. I’m trying to wrap my head around," said the actor, who is married to singer Angela Travino. Recalling a moment, he said, "I went to a screening of Guardians and I'm sitting there, and it's dawning on me in real-time, 'Oh, no, I'm not just watching someone's movie. I'm gonna be in this one.'"

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is all set for a May 5, 2023 release. Iwuji has previously played Akoni in John Wick: Chapter 2, been a part of the 2016 film Barry, and also appeared in Netflix shows like When They See Us and Designated Survivor. The Nigerian-born actor has been theatre trained and starred in multiple plays during the early stages of his career.