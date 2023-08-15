How does Jennifer Lopez have amazing skin at 54? She says ‘she never felt better’; DEETS inside

Jennifer Lopez has always been and will always be a natural beauty! On August 14, three weeks after turning 54, the superstar singer stepped to Instagram and released a makeup-free video of herself and shared her skincare routine. She wore a bathrobe and kept her hair up in a bun as she unveiled her ageless beauty routine.

ALSO READ: Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble? Inside their 600 million-dollar postnup deal

Jennifer Lopez shared her skincare routine on Instagram

The singer returned to work on Monday, showing a purposely bare-faced, makeup-free version of herself on Instagram to sell her skincare products for JLo Beauty. "There is no filter. "All. Me. #ThisIsMeNow @JLoBeauty at 54, glowing and happy," she captioned her skincare tutorial video.

The On The Floor singer said in the video, "I just had a birthday...and I feel better than ever!" I'm getting ready. I'm bare-faced, without make-up, and I'm using my JLo beauty products that I use every day."

Lopez applied her J.Lo Glow Serum and sunscreen to her face, emphasizing the importance of the latter to her followers. "I've been using sunscreen every day since I was in my early twenties. You should start at a young age." Jennifer commented to the camera after concluding her skincare process, "There are no filters or retouching in this video. Take a look at that!"

Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her 54th birthday

Lopez recently celebrated her 54th birthday, which featured a lot of dancing and amazing clothes. The Hustlers actress also recently marked the fifth anniversary of her marriage to Ben Affleck. The pair then celebrated their one-year anniversary with a romantic supper in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, J.Lo also shared lyrics from a new song she wrote on her wedding night in Vegas. The song Midnight Trip To Vegas, described how the two eloped with only their children present. Jennifer and Ben eventually had a larger wedding ceremony for family and friends one month later at Ben's opulent Georgia house.

For the unversed, J.Lo and Affleck have been enjoying life with their blended family since their marriage. The pair showed their love for each other even more this Valentine's Day when they received matching tattoos of two arrows and their first names. The affection between Bennifer and I is genuine.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck; drops snippet of album inspired by him